Headphones in SVG

In my early days of SVG animation I set myself lots of challenges (I still do!) that involved trying out new techniques. This one uses the GSAP (Greensock Animation Platform) DrawSVGPlugin to draw the audio wave, headphone band and the motion lines.

I created it in Illustrator and animated the SVG output using JavaScript and GSAP.

You can see it on CodePen here:

http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/zxWowX