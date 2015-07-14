Headphones in SVG

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In my early days of SVG animation I set myself lots of challenges (I still do!) that involved trying out new techniques. This one uses the GSAP (Greensock Animation Platform) DrawSVGPlugin to draw the audio wave, headphone band and the motion lines.
I created it in Illustrator and animated the SVG output using JavaScript and GSAP.
You can see it on CodePen here:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/zxWowX