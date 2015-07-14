Ryan Brink

Google Analytics summary in Slack

I'm working on a simple alerting and summarizing engine for Google Analytics that sends messages to your Slack channel. What do you think of the data so far? I'm thinking of adding +/- vs. previous periods and maybe even attaching images with graphs.

More at http://alerts.ryanbrink.com

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
