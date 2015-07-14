Mike Pukacz

Full design of the game for iOs and Android. Dots Eater - Eat Em All - eat, dodge, run, chase, repeat.
Become the biggest dot of them all. Eat them to grow. Run if you need too. Chase other dots.
Grow big enough to double your points multiplayer.
Need speed? Click boost and watch what happens!

iOs -> https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dots-eater-eat-em-all/id1015431479?mt=8
Android -> https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pl.januszeinternetu.dotseater&hl=en

