Objective - "Banana Splash"

Objective - "Banana Splash" abstract banana illustration artwork art cool square minimal colour color yellow paint
"Objective" is a series of square artworks, where I explored the thick paint abstract style further, into a form of more figurative still life minimal compositions - "paint sculptures".

Having fun with colors again - the paint is here to stay!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
