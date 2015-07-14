Objective - "Banana Splash"

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello friends!
This little series was previously only on my Instagram ( https://instagram.com/hellocolor )
Now on my website: http://www.nolbert.com/work/objective/
and Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27896277/Objective
"Objective" is a series of square artworks, where I explored the thick paint abstract style further, into a form of more figurative still life minimal compositions - "paint sculptures".
Having fun with colors again - the paint is here to stay!