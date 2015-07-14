Objective - "Banana Splash"

Hello friends!

This little series was previously only on my Instagram ( https://instagram.com/hellocolor )

Now on my website: http://www.nolbert.com/work/objective/

and Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27896277/Objective

"Objective" is a series of square artworks, where I explored the thick paint abstract style further, into a form of more figurative still life minimal compositions - "paint sculptures".

Having fun with colors again - the paint is here to stay!