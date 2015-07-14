Ben Dunn

Apple Pay UK LIVE on YPlan

Apple Pay is Live in the UK and available on YPlan!

Paying for events is as easy as selecting Apple Pay and placing your finger on Touch ID!

@YPlan Team

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
