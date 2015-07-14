Veronika Nina Bohusova

Logo for town Trenčianske Teplice

design logotype logo
Last month I worked on logo for town Trenčianske Teplice (Slovakia). Town is characterised with spa and thermal springs.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
