Guillaume Kurkdjian

Egypt - emoG

Guillaume Kurkdjian
Guillaume Kurkdjian
Hire Me
  • Save
Egypt - emoG gif antique egypt loop isometric illustration animation
Download color palette

Animation I made for emoG few months ago (http://www.emog.com).

I'm currently working on some new exciting projects, I can't share anything right now but it's coming soon! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Guillaume Kurkdjian
Guillaume Kurkdjian
Settle down in my city.
Hire Me

More by Guillaume Kurkdjian

View profile
    • Like