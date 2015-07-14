Lexicon Modular Concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the modular concept of Lexicon, the new Liferay Experience Language. This is a system for building modular and extensible applications.
In this case we can see the main components to provide homogeneity in Liferay administration.
This awesome design has been conceptualized by Danny Saltaren, trying to be clear and emphasizing the main action.