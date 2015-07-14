Marcos Castro
Lexicon Modular Concept

This is the modular concept of Lexicon, the new Liferay Experience Language. This is a system for building modular and extensible applications.

In this case we can see the main components to provide homogeneity in Liferay administration.

This awesome design has been conceptualized by Danny Saltaren, trying to be clear and emphasizing the main action.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
