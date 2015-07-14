Chris Gannon

Lab Experiment in SVG

Lab Experiment in SVG liquid goo experiment lab gif animation gsap svg
One of a series of 13 different coloured lab goo animations (including a rainbow one!).

I designed this mostly in Illustrator and then hand coded SVG for the bubbles and goo in HTML/SVG. I then animated it in JavaScript on CodePen using GSAP (Greensock Animation Platform).

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
