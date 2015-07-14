Marceli Cieplik

Spendlytics

Marceli Cieplik
Marceli Cieplik
  • Save
Spendlytics pie card tracking money spendlytics spend banking santander
Download color palette

Pleasure to be involved in the creation of Spendlytics App for Santander. Great team full of skilful people. @Joshua Newton being one of them.

5fe00d4f4c2a8fd990c904f8228568f0
Rebound of
Spendlytics by Santander
By Marceli Cieplik
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Marceli Cieplik
Marceli Cieplik

More by Marceli Cieplik

View profile
    • Like