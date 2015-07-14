Fitness app concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
this is a project that I was working on a few months ago. It's a concept for EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) fitness app (iOS/windows) and my task was to design some early concepts how this app could look like - and this is one of them.
You or your trainer can easily set-up intensity for every group of muscles, by changing master level you can also change intensity for all of them. The top graph shows different phases of training and intensity and length of electrical stimulation.
There is still a chance that this concept makes it to the production so comments are well appreciated - thank you.