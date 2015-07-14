Fitness app concept

Hey guys,

this is a project that I was working on a few months ago. It's a concept for EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) fitness app (iOS/windows) and my task was to design some early concepts how this app could look like - and this is one of them.

You or your trainer can easily set-up intensity for every group of muscles, by changing master level you can also change intensity for all of them. The top graph shows different phases of training and intensity and length of electrical stimulation.

There is still a chance that this concept makes it to the production so comments are well appreciated - thank you.