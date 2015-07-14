Marceli Cieplik

Spendlytics by Santander

Marceli Cieplik
Marceli Cieplik
  • Save
Spendlytics by Santander insight banking spend stander
Download color palette

Santander as the first British bank gives customer ability to gain insights into the money spend with credit and debit cards. Download from App Store https://t.co/WHCFMJhopJ

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Marceli Cieplik
Marceli Cieplik

More by Marceli Cieplik

View profile
    • Like