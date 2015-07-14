Rob Humphries

Traillust Avatar slightly tweaked

Rob Humphries
Rob Humphries
  • Save
Traillust Avatar slightly tweaked mountains vector illustration logomark logo icon branding
Download color palette

After looking at it again I was slightly unsure about the overall roundedness of the previous version. So here's version 2.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Rob Humphries
Rob Humphries

More by Rob Humphries

View profile
    • Like