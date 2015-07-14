davide pagliardini

Lettering Animation #2

Lettering Animation #2 gif animation typography handmade illustration lettering
Lettering animation for music video. See the complete project here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCMYJboQhb4

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
