Vitaly Rubtsov
Yalantis

Add Exercises Interaction

Vitaly Rubtsov
Yalantis
Vitaly Rubtsov for Yalantis
Hire Us
  • Save
Add Exercises Interaction ae multiple selection workout gym fitness multi selection animation app mobile ios ux ui
Download color palette

Hi folks!
I hope you remember my Workout Book app concept? I'm not done with it yet. Here is one more interaction I made for it.

For this one I needed some nice and easy to use multi selection option that will pay attention to the order of exercises. And there are no such a thing. Somehow, we don't have really good and universal pattern for multiple selection. Then, I remembered new fresh Apple Music and I found those circles quite good. But still not universal :)

What do you think, guys? Do you like it? :)

Also, check out full project on Behance 
Made in Yalantis

Yalantis
Yalantis
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Yalantis

View profile
    • Like