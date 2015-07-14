Add Exercises Interaction

Hi folks!

I hope you remember my Workout Book app concept? I'm not done with it yet. Here is one more interaction I made for it.



For this one I needed some nice and easy to use multi selection option that will pay attention to the order of exercises. And there are no such a thing. Somehow, we don't have really good and universal pattern for multiple selection. Then, I remembered new fresh Apple Music and I found those circles quite good. But still not universal :)

What do you think, guys? Do you like it? :)

Also, check out full project on Behance

Made in Yalantis