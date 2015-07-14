Denis Ulianov

Электросвязь

Denis Ulianov
Denis Ulianov
Hire Me
  • Save
Электросвязь russia logoped symbol mark design creative logotype brand identity logo dark light
Download color palette

The Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Elektrosvyaz” ("Telecommunications"), providing communication services. Full version: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27477477/elektrosvjaz

15d69e1765268ee42c8655012b3b59ce
Rebound of
Электросвязь
By Denis Ulianov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Denis Ulianov
Denis Ulianov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Denis Ulianov

View profile
    • Like