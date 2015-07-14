Jiani Lu

-ING Creatives Photoshoot

dubai desert fabric art direction photography
New photography project in the works, in collaboration with -ING Creatives (www.ingcreatives.com) and @Ryan Romanes (art direction).

In response to last year's campaign photography for the Dubai based creative conference (https://www.behance.net/gallery/19292651/DUST), we decided to return to the theme of natural landscapes and historic settings true to Dubai.

We set out to the desert as the first part of the photo series, photographing vivid hurling fabrics in dynamic and organic forms.
More photos to come!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
