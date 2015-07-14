-ING Creatives Photoshoot

New photography project in the works, in collaboration with -ING Creatives (www.ingcreatives.com) and @Ryan Romanes (art direction).

In response to last year's campaign photography for the Dubai based creative conference (https://www.behance.net/gallery/19292651/DUST), we decided to return to the theme of natural landscapes and historic settings true to Dubai.

We set out to the desert as the first part of the photo series, photographing vivid hurling fabrics in dynamic and organic forms.

More photos to come!