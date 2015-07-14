Diana Danova

Black Sea Gold

Black Sea Gold rose red white pomorie winery wine boat logotype logo gold sea black
Black Sea Gold has a long history of excellence. The surrounding Pomorie region sets a record of turbulent history and remarkable wine traditions.
http://www.bsgold.bg

Redesign proposal.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
