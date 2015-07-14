Samuel Gray

Blind Man - Charcoal Drawing

Blind Man - Charcoal Drawing mud drips eyes drawing charcoal blind portrait
Part of a 5x5 ft. charcoal drawing of a blind man with mud on his eyes. This is from a personal series of portrait drawings I am working on of people from my local community.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
