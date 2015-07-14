Uma Gokhale

White Collar Corporate Logo Template $17.00

Uma Gokhale
Uma Gokhale
  • Save
White Collar Corporate Logo Template $17.00 logo identity corporate logo branding
Download color palette

This easy-to-use White collar logo template will add a unique character your brand name. The download includes the design in 100% editable .AI + .PSD format. Fonts used are free and info about them is included in a notepad file.

Find more details: http://83oranges.com/product/white-collar-corporate-logo-template/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Uma Gokhale
Uma Gokhale

More by Uma Gokhale

View profile
    • Like