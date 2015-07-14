Justin Barber

Portfolio – About

Justin Barber
Justin Barber
  • Save
Portfolio – About web about website portfolio
Download color palette

Going through a redesign of my portfolio.

Looking for someone who can develop this as a theme for a CMS like Kirby or SiteLeaf – if you know someone (or are that someone) get in touch!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Justin Barber
Justin Barber

More by Justin Barber

View profile
    • Like