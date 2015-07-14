Alex Tass, logo designer

Ontos Healthcare logo design plus letter mark monogram o 0 medical industry consulting medical services medical devices software technology health care healthcare logo design logo
Logo design for Ontos Healthcare, a "technology (software) product platform, consulting service for healthcare industry. Our focus both products, services/ consulting is only dedicated to “medical devices” in healthcare industry."

