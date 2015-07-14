🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Putting together an art show for charity and this is the logo!
We're raising money to support an organization that helps provide optometric care to children in impoverished countries...That's where the name "Opia" comes from, as in the ability of the eye to focus (myopia, hyperopia, etc). This idea is also what led to the gradient of blurriness on the bottom half of the type (I used Avenir, btw).