Noah Camp

Logo for Vault Apparel

Noah Camp
Noah Camp
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for Vault Apparel nyc vault harlem vault logo vault apparel
Download color palette

This is a logo I made for an urban apparel company in Harlem, NYC. The goal was an refresh on the idea of the vault. The ideas behind the visual are clean, dynamic, exclusive, and masculine.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Noah Camp
Noah Camp
3D illustrator, typographer, and art director
Hire Me

More by Noah Camp

View profile
    • Like