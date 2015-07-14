Food that is?!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yayy! Cat!
My buddy @Jason Smith posted a great shot of a cat the other day and I HAD TO ANIMATE IT! I was looking at my Dribbble page and it was lacking character, so this was a perfect fit, and I love his work. YAY! #teamwinning
Be sure to press that 'L' for the kitty lovin, and check it out at x2! :)
Here was the reference for the cat cleaning itself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ULmdPW8GQg
(Check out how stiff that leg is in mid clean, horribly efficient!)