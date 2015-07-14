Hayden Davis

Tattly

Hayden Davis
Hayden Davis
  • Save
Tattly purple circle icon tattoo illustration vector
Download color palette

Started working at Tattly and havent had much time for anything else. Sorry for the break! Here is a little thing I made for a waterbottle we are making.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Hayden Davis
Hayden Davis

More by Hayden Davis

View profile
    • Like