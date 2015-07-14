Michael Powers

Lionheart - Rejects

Michael Powers
Michael Powers
  • Save
Lionheart - Rejects lines comics type lockup animal lion icons heart crest mark logo icon
Download color palette

Another variant of the logos that was rejected. Project is still ongoing and should have a pretty killer outcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Michael Powers
Michael Powers

More by Michael Powers

View profile
    • Like