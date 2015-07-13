Amit Jakhu

Boarding Pass (Concept)

Amit Jakhu
Amit Jakhu
  • Save
Boarding Pass (Concept) card din flat typography transit ticket airplane flight airline pass boarding mobile
Download color palette

I thought I would continue on this type-heavy style by trying it out on a boarding pass. I tried to make the hierarchy more clear and in order of importance. I know that may differ from person to person, but since this was just a concept I based it off of my experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Amit Jakhu
Amit Jakhu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Amit Jakhu

View profile
    • Like