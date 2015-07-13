Zach Hill

Baggage Tags

Baggage Tags typography illustration color vector wanderlust travel
This is a part of my ongoing Wanderlust series that is centered around the exploration of the objects that are made for travel. This is an illustration of old baggage tags that were used during the golden age of travel.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
