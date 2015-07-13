Kaitlyn Wahldick

Leech Lake Cabin Window

Leech Lake Cabin Window sunset lake window illustration
The view from a cabin on Leech Lake.

Working on this in my free time to practice my skillz. I plan to build upon it. Feedback and tips are much appreciated!

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
