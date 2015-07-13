Family is the root of all things, so it only made sense that it be the subject of my debut!

The Irish Hunt family crest contains a yellow chevron in a black shield; yellow represents generosity, black signifies constancy, and the chevron symbolizes protection. The Latin inscription accompanying our crest reads, "Cursum Perficio," meaning, 'My journey ends here.' All of these motifs perfectly embody my family to me, who have supported my pursuit of a career in design.

My goal with this project was to create a simple and fun graphic that emphasized the chevron element, due to its great metaphor as the roof of a house, while avoiding its dominance over the composition.

I am very excited to hit the dribbble hardwood - many thanks to @Jon Eckert for the draft pick!