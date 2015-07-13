Branding Artboards

A huge thank you to our past client Create One for letting us use some of the work we did for them in the latest @Sidecar release. The branding work in this document is from the early rounds of their project and serves as a great placeholder for the template.

We always get asked about how we layout our branding work, the presentation style and use of artboards etc. I felt like it was a perfect fit for Sidecar, shining a little light on how we roll. It obviously can vary client to client but this template covers a good base and should add great value to any designer.

I've written up a detailed post on the how and why....

https://madebysidecar.com/journal/crafting-a-great-branding-delivery

I also shot a video about how and why we use it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlbX_BD1euM

And now you can BUY IT :)

https://madebysidecar.com/products/branding-delivery-template

----

Giant props to @Joshua Krohn + @Alex Sailer for helping me make this even better before release, and @Alicja Colon for making it shine in the photos.