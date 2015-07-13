Branding Artboards

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A huge thank you to our past client Create One for letting us use some of the work we did for them in the latest @Sidecar release. The branding work in this document is from the early rounds of their project and serves as a great placeholder for the template.
We always get asked about how we layout our branding work, the presentation style and use of artboards etc. I felt like it was a perfect fit for Sidecar, shining a little light on how we roll. It obviously can vary client to client but this template covers a good base and should add great value to any designer.
I've written up a detailed post on the how and why....
https://madebysidecar.com/journal/crafting-a-great-branding-delivery
I also shot a video about how and why we use it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlbX_BD1euM
And now you can BUY IT :)
https://madebysidecar.com/products/branding-delivery-template
----
Giant props to @Joshua Krohn + @Alex Sailer for helping me make this even better before release, and @Alicja Colon for making it shine in the photos.