Bonnie Brunner

Pass the Torch

Bonnie Brunner
Bonnie Brunner
  • Save
Pass the Torch torch sports olympics flame app identity logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I designed for an app concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Bonnie Brunner
Bonnie Brunner

More by Bonnie Brunner

View profile
    • Like