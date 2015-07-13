Michael Lynch

Smoke & Variety

Discarded concept for my band's EP "Smoke & Variety." The sign is from a local convenience store here in Toronto.

http://music.flyingmuseumband.com/album/smoke-variety

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
