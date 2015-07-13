danijanev

so many books so little time

so many books so little time
I'm sure this happens to everyone. Every time you go to a bookstrore you impulsively buy lots of books, even those not in plan, only to to wait in line on bookshelves for months to come their time ;) So I just draw and traced this intp pure vector and in the end came pleasingly good, what you think?

