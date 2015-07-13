Dalajlampa

Stargazer

Dalajlampa
Dalajlampa
Hire Me
  • Save
Stargazer redscarf selfportrait me dreamer proud creative illustration stargazer design winning
Download color palette

I have just been notified that the STARGAZER logo is the winning design for June's Creative Challengers! Happy to share it with you all! Thanks

Dalajlampa
Dalajlampa
Hello!
Hire Me

More by Dalajlampa

View profile
    • Like