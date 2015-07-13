Katherine Killeffer

Style Rituals - Founder Portrait

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
illustration
One of 26 illys for new holistic atelier and brand, Style Rituals.

Illustration of the founder for the "about" page on SR website.

