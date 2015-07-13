Indra Permana

Slain Ouroboros - A Personal Sigil

spiritual japan greek india avatar sigil logo symbol
The sigil symbolizes 'Moksha' : To break free from the unending circle of life and death. I got the inspiration for this concept from India's culture (Hinduism & Buddhism) and mix it with Greek's Ouroboros. For the illustration style i was influenced by Japanese Kamon designs.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
