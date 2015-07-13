David Martinez

Hail App

Hail App
Inspired by the Radar work of @karimartin's (looking for devices) I drafted this art in the same spirit. Original version is here: https://dribbble.com/shots/905889-Looking-for-devices

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
