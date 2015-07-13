Alvin Wan

Inferential Thinking Textbook

Alvin Wan
Alvin Wan
  • Save
Inferential Thinking Textbook inferential thinking textbook
Download color palette

This was an early design iteration for Inferential Thinking, a textbook written by several professors at the University of California, Berkeley, for data science.

For the full designs and interaction gifs, see the project on Behance.

Behance . Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Alvin Wan
Alvin Wan

More by Alvin Wan

View profile
    • Like