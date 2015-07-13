Phillip Gessert

Delightful Bub

Phillip Gessert
Phillip Gessert
  • Save
Delightful Bub fan art zombie vector
Download color palette

Day of the Dead is one of my favorite zombie movies, and this is my delightful interpretation of Bub. It is not required for fan art to actually resemble the character in my opinion. At all.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Phillip Gessert
Phillip Gessert

More by Phillip Gessert

View profile
    • Like