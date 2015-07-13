Kelly Stahn

Low Poly Fawn

Kelly Stahn
Kelly Stahn
  • Save
Low Poly Fawn spring render blender low poly deer fawn
Download color palette

Continuing my Blender learning, here's a low-poly fawn. I used this tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5gGkHMBLIU

Created in Blender with minor color adjustments in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Kelly Stahn
Kelly Stahn

More by Kelly Stahn

View profile
    • Like