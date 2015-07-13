Race Judicata Shirt

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a t-shirt concept designed by the lovely Michelle Hong for one of our client's teams to wear during their upcoming race! The concept was inspired by the Chicago skyline and the colors of the Chicago flag. We think it's pretty awesome, what about you??