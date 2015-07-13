Fathom Creative

Race Judicata Shirt

Fathom Creative
Fathom Creative
  • Save
Race Judicata Shirt typography geometry chicago apparel
Download color palette

Here's a t-shirt concept designed by the lovely Michelle Hong for one of our client's teams to wear during their upcoming race! The concept was inspired by the Chicago skyline and the colors of the Chicago flag. We think it's pretty awesome, what about you??

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Fathom Creative
Fathom Creative

More by Fathom Creative

View profile
    • Like