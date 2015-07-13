Cameron Lock

Logo for food delivery

Logo for food delivery, standalone logo
Part of a logo for an old client. I designed the logo so that the first letter could also stand alone as an illustration/icon.

Rebound of
Logo for food delivery service
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
