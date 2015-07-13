Fedor Sosnin

Battle of Durak - Battle Card Game

Haven't posted to Dribbble in some time. I've been super busy working on Battle of Durak, a trick-taking card game. And today, it went live on kickstater.

Check out the campaign and the artwork here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fsosnin/battle-of-durak-battle-card-game-0

