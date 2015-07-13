Sarah Rose Andrew

Ointt Anamorphic Logo

app mobile web digital identity branding developer logomark mark anamorphic logo
Anamorphic logo exploration for a development company named Ointt, a mobile and web app development company startup. Ointt represents years of collective experience working in the digital realm. They offer full stack development, visual design, project management, and strategy for every sized project.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
