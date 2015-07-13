Ointt Anamorphic Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Anamorphic logo exploration for a development company named Ointt, a mobile and web app development company startup. Ointt represents years of collective experience working in the digital realm. They offer full stack development, visual design, project management, and strategy for every sized project.