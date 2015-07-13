Trevor Ray
Caktus Group

PyCon 2016 Logo

Trevor Ray
Caktus Group
Trevor Ray for Caktus Group
Hire Us
  • Save
PyCon 2016 Logo oregon portland white blue green illustration rustic logo
Download color palette

Approved logo direction for the 2016 PyCon developers conference in Portland, Oregon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Caktus Group
Caktus Group
Hire Us

More by Caktus Group

View profile
    • Like