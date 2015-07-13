Tyler Zenk

The Last Word

The Last Word hand cannon handcannon last word the last word flat vector illustrator illustration weapon destiny
Exotic Hand Cannon The Last Word

Up Next: Patience and Time, Red Death?

Any other suggestions? I'm gonna try and finish out the exotics and then I don't know haha

A little sampling of my design work.
