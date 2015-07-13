Leanne April

J Dilla

J Dilla tribute dc loves dilla record music gif illustration vector animation hip hop dilla
In honor of the 10th Annual DC Loves Dilla Tribute Concert, here's the man himself.

Synced with Slum Village's Fall In Love. RIP J Dilla.
Check it out here: https://instagram.com/p/1hCkx_BS5h

