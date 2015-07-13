Sam Stratton
Focus Lab

Party 4 Coupons

Sam Stratton
Focus Lab
Sam Stratton for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Party 4 Coupons focus lab party neon green script logotype brand mobile app coupons
Download color palette

SnipSnap rebrand with a savings party twist.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like